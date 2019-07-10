(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. introduced a new cheaper, version of its portable Switch gaming console, as the Japanese company tries to expand its customer base to increase the potential market for its games.

The Switch Lite will have a retail price of $199.99 and be released Sept. 20, the company said in a statement. The device is designed to play Switch games in handheld mode and will come in yellow, gray and turquoise.

Nintendo shares have rebounded this year on optimism over prospects for the cheaper Switch, a stronger pipeline of games and a potential entry into China will help overcome last year’s missteps and broaden Nintendo’s customer base beyond dedicated fans. But in April, Nintendo gave a muted financial forecast that stunned investors and analysts, sending shares sliding.

“Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The original Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and allows people to play in three different modes.

