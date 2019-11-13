NIO Hires China Auto Analyst as Its Next Chief Financial Officer

(Bloomberg) -- NIO Inc. hired an analyst covering the Chinese electric carmaker as its next chief financial officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Feng Wei, an auto analyst at China International Capital Corp., will join NIO by as soon as next week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Feng would succeed Louis Hsieh, who resigned late last month citing personal reasons.

NIO declined to comment, as did CICC. Feng couldn’t immediately comment.

Feng will face the challenge of helping NIO secure funds as the unprofitable carmaker battles through an unprecedented slump in auto sales — including those of electric vehicles — in China. Liquidity challenges have prompted the company, which is backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., to seek $200 million from founder William Li and a Tencent affiliate, and to plan the spinoff of some businesses and reduce jobs.

Feng last held a neutral rating on NIO, with a price target of $2.50 a share, or 29% above the stock’s latest closing price, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

