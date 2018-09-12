(Bloomberg) -- NIO Inc., the Chinese electric-car maker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised about $1 billion after pricing its U.S. initial public offering near the bottom of a marketed range, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company sold 160 million American depositary shares at $6.26 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The shares were offered at $6.25 to $8.25 each.

NIO is testing investor appetite for electric-car makers vying to become a homegrown answer to Tesla in China, the world’s largest market for such vehicles. The company faces competition from dozens of local rivals as well as BMW AG, Daimler AG and a slew of other global players.

A representative for NIO didn’t immediately answer phone calls seeking comment.

The offering was led by banks including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The shares are set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NIO.

