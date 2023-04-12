(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. will seek acquisitions overseas and finance the deals by borrowing in Japan where interest rates are low, the co-president of the company said.

Borrowing costs are likely to remain low even if the Bank of Japan’s new governor Kazuo Ueda moves to end the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy, Nippon Paint’s Yuichiro Wakatsuki said in an interview.

Wakatsuki, a banker, advised Singapore’s mogul Goh Cheng Liang’s Wuthelam Holding Pte. and Nippon Paint prior to 2019, when he joined the paint maker. In 2021, Wuthelam took a majority stake in Nippon Paint in a $12 billion deal. Nippon Paint has been on a four-year ¥700 billion-plus ($5.2 billion) push to buy assets overseas and seek growth abroad.

“Even if long-term interest rates go up in Japan in the future, it will probably be in the range of 2% to 3%,” said Wakatsuki, who became co-president two years ago. “That’s still much cheaper than borrowing in US dollars.”

Nippon Paint’s balance sheet showed ¥1.29 trillion in total liabilities at the end of December. Wakatsuki declined to comment whether he has any acquisitions currently in works.

(Corrects Wakatsuki’s career timeline in third paragraph.)

