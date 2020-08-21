(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Japan’s biggest paint maker, struck a 1.29 trillion yen ($12.2 billion) deal to join Singapore-based Wuthelam Holdings Pte, the latest mega deal in the consolidating paints and coatings industry.

Wuthelam, a closely held paint and property business, will raise its stake in Nippon Paint to 55.1%, the Japanese company said in a filing on Friday.

Nippon Paint has had ties with Wuthelam for more than 50 years and in 2013 the Singaporean firm began efforts to gain majority control of the Japanese paint company. Both of them operate ventures in countries including China, Singapore and Malaysia, and decided to unify their Asian businesses to seek “more ambitious moves” to grow and deliver shareholder returns, they said in the statement.

“Asian companies are getting stronger and narrowing the competition gap with Japanese businesses,” said Mitsushige Akino, senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. “There could be more consolidation in the basic materials space. Looking at it in terms of auto production, spreading into Asian countries makes sense.”

Shares Nippon paint jumped as much as 5.1% in afternoon trading in Tokyo after the Nikkei newspaper first reported the news. Nippon Paint Chief Executive Officer Masaaki Tanaka is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time.

“The many applications of paint include residential and commercial construction, transport applications such as cars and trains, and infrastructure such as bridges and roads, meaning that demand for paint grows in step with population growth and urbanization,” Nippon Paint said in the statement, adding that these trends are strongest in Asia and are likely to deliver greater sales growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc. was Nippon Paint’s sole financial adviser in the transaction.

(Updates with statement from company.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.