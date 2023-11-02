(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. has decided to drop patent lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp. over electrical steel sheets, the Japanese carmaker said.

The companies didn’t say whether a settlement was reached. The Japanese steelmaker had alleged that its technology to produce steel used in electric motors was infringed, and had sought damages of around ¥20 billion ($133 million).

Electrical steel sheets are a type of high-grade steel with enhanced magnetic properties that help to limit energy loss. They’re widely used as “iron cores” for electric generators in power plants, electrical products, cars and even vibration motors in mobile phones.

Nippon Steel had also asserted that electrical steel sheets used in electric vehicle motors and manufactured by Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. had also infringed on its patents.

