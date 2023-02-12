(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. aims to increase car sales in Europe and make the region one of its four core markets, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing an interview with a senior executive.

The carmaker will raise Europe to the same level of importance as Japan, China and the US after gaining market share in the region in recent years, Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said in the interview.

Nissan had cut back on investments in Europe but will reverse earlier plans to reduce its range of models in the region, according to the report. The Japanese company recently revamped its often-fraught business relationship with French carmaker Renault SA and set up new collaboration projects, including some in Europe.

Nissan now plans to introduce an entry-level electric vehicle model for sale in Europe, and will increased the portion of hybrids and EVs in its Europe car lineup to 98% by 2026 — a boost from the previously announced 60%, Gupta told the FT.

