(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa will step down, following revelations that he received more equity-linked pay than he was entitled to under company rules in 2013.

Saikawa, the handpicked successor of Carlos Ghosn, will resign as of Sept. 16 and be replaced on an acting basis by Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, Nissan said. An internal investigation by the automaker found he had been overpaid by 90 million yen ($841,000) via stock appreciation rights, including tax adjustments. Under the plan, directors receive a bonus if the company’s share price performs better than a set target. Other executives also received excess pay.

The issue first came to light after Greg Kelly, a former senior executive who was arrested along with Ghosn in November, accused Saikawa in a magazine interview of improperly receiving compensation. Nissan doesn’t consider the excess payment to have violated any laws, while Saikawa has denied he ordered the improper payment, saying the matter was mishandled by staff.

