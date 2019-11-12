(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. slashed its profit and sales outlook for the current fiscal year, as the Japanese automaker struggles to get back on track almost a year after the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan also withdrew its 40 yen per share dividend outlook, saying that it is now undecided on a payout. For the fiscal year to March, operating profit will be 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion), below the prior forecast for 230 billion yen and just short of the analysts’ average projection for 158 billion yen.

As Nissan’s dividend diminishes, Renault SA is among those losing the most because it owns 43% of its Japanese partner. Nissan is conserving cash as it embarks on 12,500 job cuts globally, and cost reductions aren’t happening soon enough to blunt the impact of weaker demand, higher raw materials costs and unfavorable currency trends. Makoto Uchida, who takes over as chief executive officer next month, inherits the monumental task of restoring Nissan’s brand image and rolling out new cars that appeal to retail customers.

“The steep revision to the outlook, or another dividend cut, will push the stock even lower,” said Koji Endo, analyst at SBI Securities.

When, earlier this year, Nissan cut its dividend for the first time in a decade, Evercore analysts predicted that Renault’s annual earnings would fall by about a fifth as a result. Over the next three years, Nissan’s contribution will drop by about 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), Evercore said at the time. Renault shares fell as much as 3% in early trading in Paris.

Eroding profits, on track to hit a new decade low, also weaken Nissan’s position in a global carmaking alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. For the latest quarter ended September, the manufacturer reported an operating profit of 30 billion yen, compared with analysts’ prediction for 57 billion yen.

For the quarter, Nissan reported sales slightly below the estimate for 2.64 trillion yen. Nissan also cut its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year to 10.6 trillion yen, compared with the prior outlook for 11.3 trillion yen. Nissan shares rose 1% before the results were announced. The stock is down 19% this year.

Nissan joins Honda Motor Co. in Mazda Motor Corp. cutting profit and sales outlooks for the year, as they struggle to sell cars in the U.S. and Europe. Global light vehicle production is on track to expand less than 1% to 94.5 million units, according to IHS Markit. Sales in China, South Asia and South America are helping to make up for declining volumes in more mature markets, the research firm said.

“Another quarter of low profits after an already weak first quarter means the downward revision was inevitable,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Among Japanese carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp. has been the exception, joining Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. in reporting better-than-anticipated results. Cost controls have helped Toyota maintain profits ahead of projections, even while it invests heavily in an industry undergoing a tectonic shift to electrification and self-driving automobiles.

The results are beginning to overshadow Nissan’s other big headache, the charges against Ghosn on alleged financial crimes. Sluggish profits, stuck near a decade lows, also weaken the Japanese company’s position in its three-way carmaking alliance. After years of sales incentives that eroded margins and pushing businesses to buy cars, Nissan needs to rebuild its brand image and focus on appealing to retail customers.

Ghosn, who has denied all charges, is preparing for the start of his trial next year.

Uchida formally takes over from Dec. 1, following the September resignation of Hiroto Saikawa over issues related to overcompensation of income. He will work alongside new Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta and Jun Seki, the new deputy COO.

Uchida, Nissan’s third CEO since 2017, joined Nissan in 2003 from metals and machinery company Nissho Iwai Corp. He was most recently in charge of the Japanese automaker’s operations in China.

