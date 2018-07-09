Nissan Drops After Saying It Will Brief on Exhaust Measurements

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co., the Japanese automaker which said it conducted vehicle checks that didn’t comply with domestic regulations, fell in Tokyo trading after announcing it will hold a press conference on exhaust measurements.

The shares tumbled as much as 4.8 percent to 1,001.5 yen, the lowest intraday level since April 17, 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will brief the press at 5 p.m. Tokyo time, Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan found that emissions data were falsified during internal car inspections this year, the Asahi Shimbun reported Monday.

Nissan halted vehicle registrations in Japan last year after its inspection process was deemed faulty by the government. Workers not authorized to certify vehicles approved the final inspection at the very end of assembly lines and that process may have dated back to 1979 at its Tochigi plant, according to a report from Nissan and a third-party law firm it assigned to investigate.

