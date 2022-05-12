(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. fell the most in two months after issuing a lower-than-projected operating profit forecast for this fiscal year through March 2023.

The automaker’s stock fell as much as 6.3% in early trading in Tokyo on Friday, before paring the loss to about 3%. The shares are down 12% this year.

Nissan on Thursday reported 247 billion yen ($1.9 billion) operating profit for the fiscal year ended March, its first annual profit in three years. For this year, it forecast 250 billion yen profit, short of analysts’ average prediction for 321 billion yen.

Since unveiling its turnaround plan in 2020, Yokohama-based Nissan has been working to bolster its profitability by cutting costs, streamlining operations and increasing quality of sales via a slew of new and refreshed models. Those efforts recently got a boost from a weakened yen that is lifting the value of the automaker’s overseas earnings.

At the same time, Nissan is facing “unprecedented uncertainty” from challenges including rising material prices, supply-chain disruptions and Covid-19 outbreaks, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said in a briefing Thursday.

The company is starting with a “conservative” full-year outlook as its profit margin, sales and operating profit levels are still low, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “If there are no unforeseen circumstances that emerge in the future, there will be room for upward revisions,” he said.

