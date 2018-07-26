(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. reported first-quarter earnings that trailed analysts’ estimates as its vehicles failed to attract buyers in the U.S. and Japan.

Operating profit fell 29 percent to 109.1 billion yen ($986 million) in the three months through June, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts predicted 110.8 billion yen, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Nissan adds to a growing list of downbeat reports from carmakers, with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV all reducing profit forecasts this week amid global trade tensions. Already dealing with sputtering demand in the U.S., Nissan faces an uncertain future in which President Donald Trump is considering tariffs on imported autos and parts.

The Japanese carmaker’s increased focus on China is providing some shield, helped by rising demand for models such as the Sylphy compact sedan and the X-Trail SUV. A slumping yen is also a boon, boosting the value of earnings repatriated from markets such as the U.S. The currency declined about 4 percent against the dollar during the quarter.

