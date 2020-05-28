(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. will report a net loss for the fiscal year ended in March and won’t issue an outlook for earnings for the current period, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The loss will probably be more than 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The loss won’t be more than the 684 billion yen recorded for the fiscal year that ended in March 2000, when Nissan was in the middle of a turnaround after receiving financing from Renault SA, said the people.

Nissan, which is due to report results later on Thursday, isn’t able to issue a forecast for the year ahead due to uncertainty over the business because of the coronavirus pandemic, the people said. The automaker is also set to unveil a mid-term plan Thursday that will seek to put the automaker on a new track after two years of turmoil. The arrest in November 2018 of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn unleashed a period of uncertainty for the Japanese company, which has been cutting staff amid sliding sales.

Azusa Momose, a spokeswoman for Nissan, declined to comment. Nissan warned last month that it would report and operating and net loss for the just-ended fiscal year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.