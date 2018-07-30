Nissan Is Nearing Decision on New Assembly Plant in China, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. may decide soon on building another factory in China as the company pursues a goal of expanding sales in the country by 1 million units by 2022, according to its CEO.

“First step is adding capacity in the existing operation. We still have some room to expand,” Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said Monday during an interview in Cordoba, Argentina. “Second step is we may add another new plant” that would have the capacity to build 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles.

Nissan officials said in February that the second-largest Japanese automaker planned to spend 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) over five years to become the largest global electrified vehicle maker in China.

Saikawa was in Cordoba, 400 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, for the opening of a plant to build Nissan Frontier pickups. The investment of about $600 million will include hiring about 1,000 direct workers and create 3,000 indirect jobs.

Nissan may need another factory in the U.S., where it’s trying to cut its dependence on incentives and discounted deliveries to rental fleets, Saikawa said. The company is willing to discuss building one with alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., though nothing has been discussed yet, he said, and the need isn’t urgent.

“We don’t need capacity in 2019,” Saikawa said. “But for 2020 to 2022 we may be getting to the position that we may need to seek capacity for the U.S market.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Andres R. Martinez in Buenos Aires at amartinez28@bloomberg.net;John Lippert in Chicago at jlippert@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Trudell at ctrudell1@bloomberg.net, Jamie Butters

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.