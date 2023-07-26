(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. revised upward its operating profit guidance for the current fiscal year to ¥550 billion ($3.9 billion), citing cost-cutting efforts and a weaker yen.

The Japanese carmaker had previously forecast profit of ¥520 billion for the period through March 2024. The sales target was also raised, to ¥12.6 trillion, from ¥12.4 trillion, according to a statement Wednesday.

But while Nissan’s multiyear cost-cutting efforts are bearing fruit, the company is losing ground in China, where it once led among Japanese carmakers. A faster-than-anticipated shift to electric vehicles in the world’s biggest car market, as well as in the US and Europe, has caught Nissan and its peers off guard. The question now is whether the manufacturer can catch up, despite being a pioneer in the space.

“We need to change our ways of doing business in China and hence we made a deal in that line with local partners,” Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in a press conference. “We plan to change Nissan amid changing environment.”

Uchida said Nissan agreed with its Chinese partner to sell a new lineup sooner than planned, with more details to be revealed in a new business plan later this year.

Separately, Nissan said earlier that it will invest as much as €600 million ($663 million) in the EV unit of Renault SA, its partner in a carmaking alliance, as part of a broader deal to revamp their relationship.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.