(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. raised its operating profit forecast, boosted by the weaker yen, recovering supply chains and strong sales in Europe and North America.

The fiscal year profit outlook is now ¥620 billion ($4.1 billion), up from guidance of ¥550 billion in July and exceeding analysts’ average estimate for ¥576 billion. Net sales for the period through March are now seen at ¥13 trillion yen, slightly above the prior outlook and analysts’ prediction.

“Expectations of Nissan were low, so these results will likely be received positively,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior auto analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said.

The current fiscal year marks the last in Nissan’s close alliance with Renault SA, which took a stake in the Japanese carmaker in 1999 and became its biggest shareholder. The partnership’s foundations were jolted five years ago with the arrest of its leader and architect, Carlos Ghosn, setting it on course for a realignment.

A weaker yen is helping to boost Nissan’s profits, putting the automaker in better condition to navigate its future as a more independent company. Still, challenges remain, such as a sharp decline in sales in China, where BYD Co. and other domestic EV brands have become increasingly dominant.

Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida told reporters Thursday that, by 2026, Nissan will roll out a number of new models in China — both battery electric vehicles and plug-hybrids — and export 100,000 vehicles from the country.

“The Chinese have amassed production capacity so Nissan will need to strengthen its capacity utilization, otherwise it will be tough,” Yoshida said. “Timing is important, Nissan needs to hurry.”

For the latest quarter through September, Nissan reported operating income of ¥208 billion, compared with analysts’ average projection for ¥154 billion. Net sales were ¥3.15 trillion, slightly above predictions.

Renault transfered about 28% of its stake in Nissan to a trust, with the shares to be sold with lock-up and standstill obligations. As a result, the two carmakers now own 15% of each other. Renault plans to use proceeds from the share sales to continue investing in Ampere, its electric-vehicle unit that will be split off, as well as other businesses. Nissan plans to invest as much as €600 million in the French carmaker’s EV unit.

