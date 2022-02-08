(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. upgraded its annual profit outlook, betting its recovery plan will stay on track despite risks from parts shortages and the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant in Asia.

The Japanese automaker raised its forecast to an operating profit of 210 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 31, up from 180 billion yen announced in November. The new outlook also exceeded analysts’ average projection for 202 billion yen. Nissan reported a 52 billion yen operating profit for the October-December quarter, compared with analysts’ average prediction for 36.6 billion yen.

The brighter forecast highlights how Nissan’s turnaround plan is helping prop up profitability while it pares production. Nissan’s strategy, announced almost two years ago, targets cost cuts, new model rollouts and reducing incentives to boost margins — steps analysts see as a prerequisite to Nissan’s recovery.

Nissan took heavy hits to its production in the latest quarter, with global output declining 22% from a year earlier. Unit sales also dipped, falling 18% from a year ago, when the market was surging back from the first wave of pandemic lockdowns.

In the near-term, depressed output hinders Nissan’s ability to capitalize on demand for cars, which has recovered swiftly this year in major markets such as the U.S. In the longer term, if the chip shortage and other pandemic-related disruptions drag on, this could push back Nissan’s broader recovery.

Bloomberg Intelligence anticipates Nissan’s full-fledged recovery to be delayed to the first quarter of next fiscal year beginning April — a point at which production is forecast to normalize.

Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last month that while the chip shortage situation remains uncertain, Nissan’s production is “on a recovery track.” In the months ahead, Covid continues to present a major threat, but “we are expecting the market to recover overall,” Uchida said.

The automaker is also making progress cutting costs and profit margins are improving on its newly-released models. Robust demand and sky-high car prices are also bolstering automakers’ profitability across the board. For Nissan, these tailwinds led it to raise its profit forecast for the fiscal year in November, despite targeting fewer unit sales.

“When you look at factors of revenue and profit-generation, Nissan is improving, or at least heading in the right direction,” said Satoru Aoyama, a senior director at Fitch Ratings, adding though that the fruits of those efforts are “not quite revealed yet in consolidated results.”

Nissan shares fell 1% on Tuesday ahead of the results. The stock is up 6.7% this year, after falling each of the past six years.

