(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. is recalling 394,025 cars in the U.S., including the Pathfinder sport utility vehicle, on concern brake fluid may leak into internal circuit boards and cause fires.

The recall includes:

Murano SUVs from 2015 through 2018

Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 to 2019

Maxima sedans from 2016 to 2018

Infiniti QX60 luxury crossovers from 2017 to 2019

The leak would trigger a warning to drivers that if ignored may “potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire,” the Japanese automaker said this week in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under recall number 18V-601.

The Pathfinder made up about a third of the vehicles affected. The company previously recalled 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in September relating to its back-up camera and display settings that also included these four car models.

Nissan shares tumbled 4% last week, the most in three months, after the carmaker withdrew its dividend outlook and cut its profit forecast.

