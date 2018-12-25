(Bloomberg) -- Greg Kelly, the Nissan Motor Co. aide arrested along with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, was granted bail Tuesday, according to NHK, making way for his release after spending more than a month in jail.

Bail for Kelly was set at 70 million yen ($635,000), NHK said on Tuesday. He was arrested along with Ghosn on Nov. 19 and was indicted for allegedly helping the car titan under-report his compensation by tens of millions of dollars. Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied the charges through their lawyers.

Kelly’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available to comment.

The handling of the two men’s cases has cast scrutiny on Japan’s justice system, which allows prosecutors to hold those suspected of crimes for weeks without charges. Ghosn was re-arrested last week for a more serious allegation that he transferred his personal trading loss to Nissan in 2008. Kelly wasn’t included in the additional charge.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ma Jie in Tokyo at jma124@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anand Krishnamoorthy at anandk@bloomberg.net, Jeff Sutherland, Dave McCombs

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.