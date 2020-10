(Bloomberg) -- Nissan sold 985,474 vehicles in China in the first nine months, which represent a 9.7% decline from year ago, according to am emailed statement from the company.

The September gain reverses a 2.4% fall in August

NOTE: China Sept. Vehicle Sales Rise 13.3% Y/y: CAAM Prelim Data

NOTE: Toyota China Sept. Vehicle Sales Rise 25.3% Y/y to 179,400 Units

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.