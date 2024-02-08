(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. dropped the most since May 2021 after third-quarter profit came in below estimates.

The Japanese carmaker also Thursday lowered its global sales target to 3.55 million vehicles from 3.7 million, even lower than the 4 million units it touted at the beginning of the year, as competition intensifies.

Shares in Tokyo plunged as much as 10.4% in early trade Friday.

Nissan posted an operating profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 of ¥141.6 billion ($948 million), lower than the ¥172.8 billion the market was looking for.

Nissan’s Chief Financial Officer said Thursday that the company’s projects with Renault SA are on track despite the French automaker’s decision to cancel the IPO of its EV unit, Ampere.

One bright spot for Nissan is hybrid cars, which have seen a rebound in recent months as demand wavers for electric vehicles.

--With assistance from Nicholas Takahashi.

