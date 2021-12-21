(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. is teaming up with trading giant Sumitomo Corp. to work with local governments in Japan seeking to become carbon-free, offering consulting and planning for energy and mobility services.

The two, along with auto-leasing firm Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co., plan to contribute expertise to municipalities lacking the knowledge and personnel needed to plan and roll out renewable energy, they said in a joint statement Wednesday.

They’ll work with local governments to introduce electric vehicles, electricity derived from renewable sources and car-sharing systems for residents and local businesses.

The announcement comes as Japan seeks to deliver on its recent climate pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The push to go green is spreading on a local level as well with around 500 villages, towns, wards and cities including Tokyo having committed to achieve carbon-neutrality over the next three decades.

“We will powerfully support these local governments’ decarbonization efforts,” Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said at a briefing Wednesday.

Separately, Nissan — which is itself aiming to make the whole of its operations carbon neutral by 2050 — will begin selling electricity “generated from virtually 100% renewable energy” to its employees in Japan starting next fiscal year, the company announced Wednesday.

Based on the results of field tests, Nissan will also work to identify a partner to offer “attractive power pricing plans” to owners of Nissan EVs such as its Leaf and upcoming Ariya model.

