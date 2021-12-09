Nissan Suspends Production of its Most Popular Model in Japan

(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. has temporarily suspended production of its top-selling model in Japan, the Roox, and is checking some of the vehicle’s parts, including airbags and seatbelts.

Production of the wagon-type “kei” minivehicle has been stopped since Dec. 3. The Japanese automaker has also halted registration and shipments of the Roox and will report details of its inspection to Japan’s transport ministry, spokeswoman Azusa Momose said in an emailed statement Friday.

The halt came after collision data didn’t meet regulatory standards, according to the Nikkei newspaper, which reported the suspension earlier.

Momose declined to elaborate and didn’t give a time frame for the inspections. She said appropriate measures would be taken as necessary.

Nissan sold around 100,000 Roox models in fiscal 2020, making it the automaker’s top-selling model in Japan, followed by its Note and Serena cars. The company says it has sold about 157,000 Roox in total since it launched in Japan in March 2020.

Separately, alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has suspended production of its eK space and eK X space models. The company is also performing safety inspections on airbags and seatbelts, spokesperson Michi Yasuhara said Friday.

Nissan and Mitsubishi developed the cars together as part of a joint venture established a decade ago for minivehicles in Japan.

