(Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co. is set to produce two types of electric vehicles at its UK plant, planning a high-profile announcement that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to tout as a win for the nation’s embattled industry.

The decision to manufacture the electric successors to the current Qashqai and Juke models at the Sunderland factory has been helped by financial support from the government, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans. The Japanese carmaker will announce the news Friday, the FT said.

The site in the northeast of England is the UK’s biggest vehicle manufacturing facility, which emerged as a focal point during the fraught Brexit negotiations. Nissan had warned repeatedly that any tariffs affecting vehicles exported from the UK could jeopardize the site.

Nissan committed to a £1 billion ($1.3 billion) investment in 2021 together with Chinese battery partner Envision AESC to upgrade the site into an EV hub to make more battery-powered models aside from the compact Leaf. The plan included setting up a large-scale battery plant at the site. The company has vowed to produce only EVs in Europe by 2030.

The move helps build further momentum in the UK car industry’s transition to making EVs. The country has fallen behind as carmakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and BMW AG were put off making investments during years of Brexit talks and stumbling industrial policy. Competition is growing across Europe as Chinese EV makers like BYD, Nio, Zeekr and Great Wall roll out new models.

Under current post-Brexit arrangements, EVs moving between the UK and the European Union will attract a 10% tariff starting next year if less than 45% of their value comes from the region. A European lobby representing carmakers including Volkswagen AG and Renault SA has warned the duties could cost the sector €4.3 billion ($4.7 billion) over the next three years. Talks are ongoing about a possible delay to the rules.

More recently, BMW in September unveiled a £600 million investment to manufacture electric Mini models at its Oxford factory, and Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors Ltd. announced plans for a £4 billion battery plant in Somerset in July. The moves, helped along by government funding, still leave the UK dependent on battery supply from abroad.

At Wednesday’s Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a further £2 billion of state money to help secure investment in the car industry after 2025.

The funding is a “vote of confidence in the sector,” said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. “We now look forward to the government’s advanced manufacturing plan, its battery strategy and how it will support consumers in making the switch to zero emission motoring, as we must not only make these vehicles locally but sell them.”

