(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey regulators approved two offshore wind farms that are expected to deliver enough electricity to power more than 1.8 million homes and help to significantly curb the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The state’s Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the 2.4 gigawatt Leading Light project and the 1.3 gigawatt Attentive Energy Two project at a meeting Wednesday.

The move will help the state meet a goal of having 11 gigawatts of offshore wind in service by 2040.

The endorsement comes just as the US industry is struggling. Inflation and supply-chain issues have driven up costs and prompted developers to delay or cancel projects. Orsted A/S in November walked away from its Ocean Wind 1 and 2 developments in New Jersey.

“This investment in clean energy is really about the future of New Jersey and our fight against climate change,” Christine Guhl-Sadovy, the board’s president, said during the meeting.

Read More: US Offshore Wind Crisis Escalates With $5 Billion in Writedowns

Leading Light is a joint project from Invenergy LLC and energyRe, and will be built in two stages that are expected to go into service in 2031 and 2032. Attentive Energy Two is being developed by TotalEnergies and Corio Generation, and is expected to be complete in 2031. Together they will reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from power plants by about one-third, according to BPU staff.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.