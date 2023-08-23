(Bloomberg) -- Cell therapy contract manufacturer Cellares has raised $255 million from investors to build a high-tech plant in New Jersey, an important US hub for pharmaceutical-industry production and research.

The series C round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, the venture arm of closely held Koch Industries Inc., Cellares said Wednesday in a statement. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. also participated along with DFJ Growth, Willett Advisors and others. Investors have now put up $355 million, according to Cellares, which didn’t disclose its latest valuation.

Cellares develops and operates technologies that it says can produce cell therapies at an industrial scale. The South San Francisco, California-based company is essentially a contract manufacturer for cell-therapy firms’ clinical trials, a key step in gaining regulatory approvals. On paper, using live cells for treatment in place of drugs has a wide range of potential uses, from Parkinson’s disease to pain management. But in practice, few have proved ready to go from research stage to clinical application.

The funds will go to Cellares’ factory in Bridgewater, New Jersey, its first commercial-scale facility. Spanning 118,000 square feet (11,000 square meters) the plant can be powered by robotics and software and eventually be capable of producing 40,000 cell therapy batches a year, Cellares said.

Cellares also operates a facility in South San Francisco that is used largely for “preclinical process development.” Cellares said it has ambitions to break ground on a third US location and a site in Europe.

New Jersey is a logical location for Cellares’s first commercial scale plant. The state, along with Princeton and Rutgers universities, has launched a technology and health-care hub in New Brunswick. Merck & Co. is among the S&P 500 health-care companies based in the north-central part of New Jersey.

Bristol is also pursuing several initiatives in the field of cell therapy, including treatments for different types of lymphoma and a cell therapy program for multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

