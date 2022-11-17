(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, in 2021 paid $1.79 million in state and federal taxes and donated almost $700,000, according to a tax-return summary his office released on Thursday.

Murphy, a 65-year-old Democrat, is a retired senior director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. with a vast investment portfolio. For 2021, the couple reported federal taxable income of $4.95 million and an effective tax rate of 36%.

Their income and taxes were more than double what they reported for 2018, the governor’s first year in office. The income was $4 million more than he reported for 2020, when the couple paid $445,000 in state and federal taxes. From 2017-2021, the Murphys had total income of $15.8 million and paid $6.3 million in taxes.

The Murphys for 2021 reported $691,636 in charitable and foundation donations.

Last year, Murphy, who describes himself as progressive, narrowly defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli to win a second term. He was the first New Jersey Democratic governor to win re-election since 1977.

