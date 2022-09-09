(Bloomberg) -- Unions representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public workers urged the state to recoup controversial payments to its health insurance provider and delay a vote planned for next week on whether to increase their premium costs.

The vote could raise premiums in the New Jersey plan more than 20%, and unions are calling on the state to claw back money it paid to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey for a cost-saving program that’s become the center of a contract dispute.

“Horizon basically pocketed that money and did nothing for the State Health Benefits Program,” Jim McAsey, a representative of the Communications Workers of America who sits on the state committee that oversees health plan design, said Friday at a media briefing.

Horizon said it doesn’t set the rates and it has provided data to the state and its consultants used in the rate-setting process. The company is meeting its contractual obligations, including delivering $200 million in savings, spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email.

He didn’t comment on the union’s call to recoup payments, but Horizon has previously disputed allegations that it didn’t deliver a care navigation program. The state paid extra for a program that was intended to lower overall costs by steering members to the most efficient medical care.

The process for setting premium rates is determined by statute, and “the rates are largely formulaic, driven by the past year’s actual usage and projected cost,” said Danielle Currie, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Treasury Department, which oversees the state health plan. She said in an email that the plan design committees must approve some cost-saving measures each year, but labor representatives on those committees haven’t done so yet this year, and “without them the rate increases will be even higher than already projected.”

She didn’t comment on the unions’ calls to recoup payments to Horizon or the status of the state’s contract dispute.

The announcement Friday is an escalation of tensions between some public-sector unions and the administration of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director. Communications workers and other unions are planning to rally in Trenton next week to oppose the premium increases.

New Jersey’s health plan covers more than 800,000 public sector workers, dependents and retirees. The state expects to pay $3.7 billion for health benefits this fiscal year, according to budget documents, up from $3.2 billion in the prior year.

The state is considering medical premium increases of more than 20% for state workers and local government employees who participate in the New Jersey health plan. Those amounts aren’t paid entirely by workers, as the state and other employers contribute to the premiums in the taxpayer-funded plans.

‘Wage Cut’

“It would amount to a crippling wage cut for New Jersey’s first responders and essential workers,” McAsey said, as well as a burden on taxpayers. He estimated that workers would lose up to 1.5% of their salaries if the premium increases go through.

The state and its consultants from Aon Plc have said inflation and Covid disruptions contributed to the rising costs. They’ve also said there’s no evidence that the care navigation program that the state hired Horizon to operate delivered the expected savings. Removing those projected savings is another factor driving rates up for 2023.

New Jersey Treasury officials last year attempted to recover $34 million in fees related to the Horizon’s care navigation program. But the Treasury department backed down under pressure from Murphy’s office and halted the complaint. Murphy later appeared at a meeting about the dispute and praised Horizon executives, Bloomberg News reported in June. Murphy said he didn’t intervene. Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation into the premium increases.

A representative for Murphy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

On May 11, the Treasury sent a letter to Horizon that said the state would reinstate its formal complaint on May 27. The complaint had not yet been reinstated as of Aug. 8, a Treasury spokeswoman said then, noting that discussions with Horizon were ongoing. The agency didn’t respond to questions about the status of the complaint Friday.

More Time

Union officials said the care navigation part of the contract should be rebid and delaying the vote on the premium increases would allow more time to find ways to lower costs. The five-member commission has two representatives from labor unions and three from state government.

McAsey also called for greater oversight of the state health plan’s payments.

“We need accountability in this system,” he said, “because we have the opposite of that.”

(Updates with comments from New Jersey official starting in sixth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.