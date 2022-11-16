(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey has paid $75 million for a controversial health-cost savings program that’s been under fire from unions and was the subject of a contract dispute last year between the state Treasury and its health insurer, a letter from the state’s auditor shows.

“Payments are still active” on the health-navigation services contract with the insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, as of October, according to the letter to Senate budget committee leaders who had requested information on the contract. State officials “could not validate savings realized from the navigation services at this time,” the auditor said in the letter dated Nov. 9 that was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Payments for the Horizon program, which features a call center and health guides to help members find the most efficient medical providers, have been criticized as the health plan’s expenses jumped despite measures intended to restrain costs. New Jersey public workers’ medical premiums rose as much as 20%, with local governments potentially facing expenses of $350 million for their share. The increases sparked an outcry from state and local unions, with one police group calling for the state to penalize Horizon, its top insurer.

A Horizon spokesperson declined to comment on the auditor’s letter. The company has previously disputed the state’s assertions that it’s not complying with its contract and said it’s working with the state to resolve disagreements. It has also said it’s met contractual targets for overall cost trends.

In May 2021, New Jersey’s Treasury filed a complaint against Horizon with an internal office that resolves conflicts between state agencies and outside contractors. The complaint sought to recover $34 million it had paid for the navigation program at that point. The state said Horizon had failed to deliver services as promised, including transparency tools and care navigation meant to steer members to top medical providers based on quality and price, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

That complaint process was allegedly paused under pressure from Governor Phil Murphy’s office days before a response from Horizon was due, Bloomberg reported in June, citing the state’s former contract manager. Murphy, a Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, has said he didn’t intervene.

In a May 2022 letter to Horizon, the Treasury said it was still seeking a full refund for the services the state said Horizon had failed to deliver. While the state paid extra for an enhanced program designed to create overall savings, Horizon delivered “no more than the services Horizon offers in its typical customer service hotline and website,” the letter said.

The Treasury said it planned to reinstate its 2021 complaint against Horizon or file a new one if the matter wasn’t resolved by May 27. But as of Oct. 25, the state was still paying for the program, according to the auditor’s letter. The state auditor declined to comment by phone.

The issues are “complex” and resolving them is “a top priority,” Treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino said in an email. Horizon’s fees cover other services beyond the disputed navigation program, the agency said.

Early Questions

Horizon’s program began in 2020 and was supposed to reduce annual medical claims by 3% to 3.5% in 2021 and 2022, according to estimates the company gave the state. The state’s consultants at Aon Plc weren’t specifically asked to quantify the impact of program on members’ premiums, yet said earlier this year they saw no evidence that it provided savings.

Aon’s consultants have cut assumptions of future savings from the program out of their projection for the plan’s finances. Inflation and Covid-19 trends also contributed to rising costs, Aon and the Treasury department have said.

The care navigation program was part of a health coverage contract for more than 600,000 active employees and early retirees, involving oversight of billions of dollars each year in medical spending paid for by New Jersey taxpayers and state workers. Horizon won a competitive bidding process to run the medical plan and the now-controversial navigation service.

Questions about the program surfaced early on, according to internal state records reviewed by Bloomberg. An audit by Aon evaluated calls to the service in 2020 and found that the program resembled a typical customer service center rather than the enhanced navigation service that the state sought through its contract, according to an October 2020 email reviewed by Bloomberg News. “Clearly the state is not getting what they are paying for,” an Aon consultant wrote.

In August, leaders of the state Senate budget committee sent a letter to State Auditor David Kaschak seeking documents and details about the navigation contract and other cost-saving measures the state has employed, citing Bloomberg’s reporting. New Jersey’s budget for health benefits increased to almost $3.8 billion in the fiscal year that began in July, up from about $3.2 billion in the prior period.

New Jersey’s state auditor is an official in the legislative branch. The letter reviewed by Bloomberg News notes that the office was responding to lawmakers’ request for information on the contracts but didn’t do a formal audit “to verify the accuracy of the information provided.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.