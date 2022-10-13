(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s 20% premium increase in public workers’ health-care costs caught lawmakers by surprise and left them criticizing a potential $350 million bill to homeowners who already pay the nation’s highest property taxes.

The increase for local employees and retirees “was never disclosed, unfortunately, by Treasury when they came before us” during budget hearings earlier this year, said Democratic Senator and budget chairman Paul Sarlo.

“It’s put on the backs right now of municipalities and the local unions,” including sanitation workers, police and firefighters, said Sarlo, who also is Wood-Ridge mayor. His remarks came during a committee hearing in Trenton.

State worker unions in September announced a deal that capped the increase in what workers contribute to their premiums at 3%, with the state picking up the rest of the rate hike. Those who work for towns and counties, though, face $350 million in higher costs starting next year, according to the New Jersey Association of Counties, a lobbying group.

New Jersey’s average property-tax bill last year hit a record $9,284. High property taxes, which pay for local government, schools and other services, are New Jerseyans’ biggest complaint in public-opinion polls.

In a letter on Thursday, Republican state Senators Steve Oroho and Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat whose second term started in January, for what they said was a lack of transparency on the local costs. They called for a panel to “explore and explain the failure of the Murphy administration to disclose premium increases in a timely manner.”

Richard McGrath, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders, declined to comment on the letter. Murphy spokeswoman Christi Peace said the governor “understands and shares the concerns of the workers impacted by this increase in health-care premiums.”

The state Treasurer’s office said the budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1 included cost details and a higher appropriation. Local health-care rates, which are calculated in a different manner, and cost information wasn’t available at the time of budget hearings, said Melinda Caliendo, a spokeswoman for state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.

The administration was “clear during the budget process that health-benefits costs for state employees were likely to rise as we were seeing increased utilization,” Caliendo said.

Last year state Treasury officials sought to recover $34 million in a contract dispute with insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, but an internal complaint against Horizon was halted under pressure from Murphy’s office, Bloomberg News reported in June. Murphy said he didn’t intervene, and Horizon has disputed the state’s allegations that it violated its contract. The surprise rate hikes triggered outcry from public worker unions in September.

