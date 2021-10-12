(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit approved a $1.6 billion contract, the largest award in its history, for construction of a new Portal North Bridge.

The project will replace the more-than-century-old bridge over the Hackensack River that is key to passenger rail in the U.S. Northeast. The current bridge is a swing-span design that has to close for some river traffic, delaying trains for thousands of commuters.

Construction was awarded to Skanska/Traylor Bros Joint Venture of Queens, New York, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Work will take about 5 1/2 years. The project is being funded by the U.S. Transportation Department, Amtrak and NJ Transit.

