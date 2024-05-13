NJ Transit Is Congressman Andy Kim’s Next Quarrel With His Own Party

(Bloomberg) -- US Representative Andy Kim isn’t done taking on New Jersey’s political machine.

The Democrat has already shaken up the establishment by halting his party’s practice of controlling where candidates appear on the primary ballots. And he polled so far ahead of New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy that she dropped out of the Democratic primaries for one of the state’s US Senate seats.

Now, deep in the Senate fight, Kim is coming out swinging against policies that he says show New Jersey is overly focused on improving highways rather than boosting mass transportation. One crucial example: the much-maligned NJ Transit system that connects the state with New York.

The rail network has been underfunded for decades while the state has ranked among the highest in road congestion nationwide. After a pandemic-induced slump in ridership, commuters are paying the price with a new 15% fare hike meant to boost funding for the train. Alternatively, they can take a car into Manhattan and pay a new congestion-pricing toll.

Instead of raising NJ Transit fares — a move Governor Phil Murphy has defended as necessary — Kim said he’d fight for more federal funding for the rail system and to expand trains into the “public transit desert” of South Jersey. He also questioned Murphy’s support for a more than $10 billion highway expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike that critics say will increase pollution.

“We should be prioritizing mass transit,” Kim, 41, said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. “Raising those fares - which is often affecting communities that are already more vulnerable when it comes to their pocketbooks and affordability challenges - you’re making it harder on them.”

Murphy has also proposed a tax hike on the state’s biggest businesses to support NJ Transit in the long run. His office declined to comment on Kim’s critiques.

The first Democrat of Korean descent in the US Congress, Kim is running for the Senate in November to replace Robert Menendez, who’s heading to trial on bribery charges.

Kim is the favorite to win in one recent poll, although his lead narrows if Menendez is exonerated and runs to defend his seat. Kim is heading virtually unchallenged into the Democratic primaries on June 4.

The congressman said Menendez’s indictment motivated him to join the race.

“I wanted to show that the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for that kind of behavior,” he said.

Since 2019, Kim has represented New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, which encompasses Philadelphia’s eastern suburbs and the Trenton area.

Before Congress, Kim served in several foreign policy roles. He was a civilian adviser in Afghanistan to two US generals, David Petraeus and John Allen, and he worked as a national security adviser under President Barack Obama. After a 2014 massacre of the Yazidi people in Iraq by Islamic State, Kim helped plot Obama’s retaliatory strike.

If he wins a Senate seat, Kim said he would exert pressure on Republicans to keep funding the $16 billion Gateway project, which calls for a new two-track train tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Kim called the program “the first and foremost priority” and said he worried about its future if Republicans control the White House or Congress. Any stumbles would risk creating commercial chokepoints that would be “catastrophic” to the US economy, he said.

But the progressive congressman has plenty of fight left to take on his own party’s policies as well.

“I asked the governor, ‘Look, I’ll be with you on the Gateway tunnel,” Kim said. “But we can’t have that be the only thing that checks the box when it comes to infrastructure spending. We’ve got to make sure other parts of New Jersey are getting their fair share as well.”

