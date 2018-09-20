NJ Transit Is Discounting All Rail Tickets as It Cuts Some Service

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit will discount all rail tickets for three months as it cancels some runs to and from New York’s Penn Station to complete emergency braking installations.

Train fares will be cut by 10 percent in November, December and January, NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett told reporters on Thursday in Piscataway.

