NJ Transit Set to Keep Fares Steady for the Next Year, Murphy Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit bus and rail riders will catch a break on fares with no increases planned for the next year, Governor Phil Murphy said.

The nation’s largest statewide commuter transportation provider, buffeted by low rider revenue during the pandemic, is putting off higher fares in part because of federal Covid-19 aid totaling at least $4.25 billion. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, also awash in grants, last month postponed raising New York City subway and bus fares, though it will reconsider in several months.

NJ Transit, a key link to New York City jobs, hasn’t increased rider fees for all of Murphy’s tenure, starting in January 2018. There will be no fare hikes “at least through the first half of 2023,” Murphy said during a Monday briefing.

A Democrat who started his second term in January, Murphy has vowed to return NJ Transit to its onetime standing as a top-notch transportation agency, after years of budget cuts undermined safety, reliability and on-time performance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.