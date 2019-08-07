(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit will videotape train conductors on the job to try to “humanize” crews that have felt the wrath of commuters amid a rash of delays and cancellations.

The plans to video were disclosed in a post on the website of Local 60 of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. Some passengers of the cash-strapped railroad sometimes gripe on social media about alleged mistreatment by conductors, while others praise beloved staffers, some who’ve worked the same routes for decades. Past posts by the union have mentioned a spate of assaults in recent months.

In a memo to members, General Chairman Jerome C. Johnson said the union had met with Stewart Mader, the agency’s customer advocate, and discussed members’ passenger interaction.

“NJ Transit will be shooting a video of the crew, from the beginning of their shift to the end,” and posting the footage to social media, Johnson wrote. “This is an attempt to humanize our members to the riding public.”

A spokesman for NJ Transit didn’t immediately have comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elise Young in Trenton at eyoung30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flynn McRoberts at fmcroberts1@bloomberg.net, Stacie Sherman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.