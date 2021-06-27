NN Group Confirms It Offered to Buy Some MetLife’s Europe Units

(Bloomberg) -- NN Group offered to acquire part of MetLife’s businesses in Europe, saying the move is in line with its strategy to consolidate its leading positions in attractive growth markets.

The Dutch insurer said in a statement Sunday it will further update the market on the offer “if and when appropriate.”

Bloomberg reported Friday that NN was in talks to pay about $740 million for the assets.

NN Group Said to Near $740 Million Deal for MetLife Europe Units

