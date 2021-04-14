(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department won’t pursue criminal charges in the death of a woman who was shot by police during the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The woman, Ashli Babbitt, was among a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in effort to block certification of the 2020 election. A viral video showed her being shot in the neck as she attempted to climb through a door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby of the Capitol.

The Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday that an investigation had found no evidence that the officer who shot Babbitt “willfully” used force that was constitutionally unreasonable.

“Evidence that an officer acted out of fear, mistake, panic, misperception, negligence, or even poor judgment cannot establish the high level of intent required,” according to the statement.

