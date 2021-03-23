(Bloomberg) -- No clear winner has emerged from Israel’s fourth election in two years, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his opponents having a secure path to form a coalition government, exit polls show.

The Israeli leader and his declared allies captured 54 to 55 of parliament’s 120 seats, the exit polls showed. If these numbers hold and Netanyahu can win the support of a former ally, he would be able to scrape together a parliamentary majority and form a government.

The potential kingmaker -- the nationalist-religious Yamina, which the exit polls show won seven to eight seats -- hasn’t declared which side it will back.

Opposition parties scored 59 seats together, the exit polls showed. But conflicting agendas and personal ambitions could make it tough for them to partner in government.

Netanyahu Vaccine Obsession Hasn’t Swung Election to Him

Under Israel’s parliamentary system, voters cast ballots for parties, not individual candidates. Because no party throughout Israel’s history has ever won an outright majority of parliamentary seats, the country has always been governed by coalitions.

In the coming days or weeks, Netanyahu and his opponents will both try to ally with other parties to piece together enough support to build a government. If those efforts fail, Israel could face a fifth election.

Tuesday’s vote was a referendum on Netanyahu’s leadership, which has been tested by the graft charges against him and a coronavirus outbreak that’s been curbed but not quelled by the world’s most aggressive vaccination drive.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.