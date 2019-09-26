(Bloomberg) -- A no-deal Brexit in the U.K. will most likely result in a recession next year, above-target inflation and interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England, according to Bloomberg Economics.

If U.K. voters go to an election, it could empower a government with a mandate to deliver a hard Brexit, which would probably take place early next year, wrote Dan Hanson, a senior U.K. economist for Bloomberg Economics.

“Crashing out of the European Union with no deal in January would deliver a blow to the economy,” although the impact will be slightly less severe than an exit by the current Oct. 31 deadline, according to Hanson.

Bloomberg Economics expects the U.K. economy to contract 0.2% in 2020 following 1.2% growth this year, with a drop in the sterling and an increase in tariffs lifting inflation to 2.8%.

“Dimmer prospects for Britain outside the EU and continued uncertainty about the future relationship with the trading bloc would spell further weakness in business investment,” Hanson wrote. The combination of a sharp increase in inflation and a modest rise in unemployment means consumption could contract, according to Hanson.

These shocks mean the BOE is likely to cut rates in January by 50 basis points to 0.25%, according to Bloomberg Economics. A further cut to just above zero -- the BOE’s estimate of the lower bound for rates -- would probably follow in the second quarter.

“We also anticipate the government providing some fiscal support over and above what has already been announced in the recent spending round,” Hanson wrote.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Nasreen Seria, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.