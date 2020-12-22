(Bloomberg) -- Container port snarl-ups in the U.K. and elsewhere would be exacerbated by a no-deal Brexit, the head of container liner Hapag-Lloyd AG said.

“The congestion is fairly severe in quite a few places” across the globe, Chief Executive Officer Rolf Habben Jansen said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We’ve even seen congestion at places like Singapore in the last couple of months, which is very unusual, and of course also in Europe.”

Businesses are trying to catch up after aggressive cost-cutting depleted inventories at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The quick rebound in demand has derailed normal container flows across the world’s oceans, spiking freight rates and congesting ports. That was before the latest tie-ups triggered by Brexit stockpiling and border closures caused by the new virus strain that’s taken hold in the U.K.

Empty boxes have piled up at the wrong places, with a shortage of trucking capacity to get containers to their final destinations.

A no-deal Brexit would mainly impact inter-European traffic, causing “additional congestion and administrative troubles for the upcoming months,” the CEO said. “Mainly because there is a lot of unclarity about the rules that would then be in place.”

Container rates will remain strong at least for the first quarter, Habben Jansen said, adding while he expected some easing of the market going into the second quarter, visibility that far out is low.

