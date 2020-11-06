Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the United States is in dire need for fiscal stimulus, adding that the country would be committing an “imprudent risk” if lawmakers fail to pass an economic relief bill soon.

Summers, who also served as director of the National Economic Counsel under President Barack Obama, said the economic risks from the COVID-19 pandemic would be exacerbated if Congress fails to produce any stimulus within the next six weeks.

“Not having fiscal stimulus is like plunging into a crowd without a mask in the era of COVID: It might work out okay, but it’s taking an extremely imprudent risk,” he told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Friday.

Summers said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was “exactly right” to call for more fiscal stimulus in order to address the crisis. He added that the central bank is now running out of tools to support the U.S. economy.

“This is not just a COVID thing,” he said. “We got interest rates near zero, we got markets thinking interest rates are going to be near zero for three to five years — that's telling you monetary policy is out of gas.”

Negotiations between the Democrat-controlled House and the Republican-led Senate failed to produce an stimulus bill before the U.S. election. Details of the stimulus bill are still being hashed out as lawmakers prepare to return to Congress.

Summers said that while he’s somewhat optimistic a deal will be reached in the next two months, the economic outlook is still not certain as there's no sign the pandemic is slowing down.

“I don’t see any basis for thinking COVID is going to do anything other than get worse over the next month, even if we do all the right things from here,” he said.