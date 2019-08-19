(Bloomberg Opinion) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has given the first more-or-less specific assessment of the fiscal stimulus that could be unleashed if the country slips into a recession: 50 billion euros ($55.5 billion). It’s an underwhelming figure – but putting it out there could help the politician as he runs for the leadership of his troubled Social Democratic Party.

Scholz dropped the number during a town hall meeting in Berlin after a kid asked him: “My pocket money never lasts long enough. How do you manage to stick to the schwarze Null?” (That’s the rule requiring German governments to balance the budget.) The minister’s answer must have gone right over the boy’s head:

Sometimes it’s important, when things change completely, to have enough power to do something. If Germany doesn’t have a public debt to economic output ratio under 60%, do we have the power to withstand a crisis? The last crisis of 2008-2009 cost us, by my estimate, about 50 billion euros. And we must be able to muster that. And the good news is that we can muster it.

If the last financial crisis is the benchmark, Scholz is likely to be low-balling the hit to taxpayers. The government itself has put the cost of rescuing the banks at about 59 billion euros. Independent observers, though, have arrived at even higher figures: Martin Hellwig from the Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods estimates the damage was more than 70 billion euros.

German lenders are still vulnerable to a sharp drop in economic output, and the government might need to help them out again in a crisis. If that’s what Scholz meant, 50 billion euros would give them a healthy cushion, but not necessarily a sufficient one.

But then, the country isn’t facing the same kind of financial earthquake. The risk today is of a mild technical recession if gross domestic product drops again in the third quarter. It wasn’t clear how Scholz would consider spending the cash in such an eventuality – not to put out fires but to boost economic growth.

Germany’s GDP reached 3.39 trillion euros last year, so 50 billion euros would be about 1.5% of that. Even if that were added to government investment over several years, it would constitute a major increase. The federal government currently earmarks 37.9 billion euros a year for investment projects. (Add in state and local government, and the figure exceeded 79 billion euros last year). The figure for central government is still a record, the result of intensive bargaining between the two parties that make up the governing coalition, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democrats.

Theoretically, such a spending increase could help Germany build up its resistance to external shocks such as trade wars. The German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin recently calculated that a 1 billion-euro increase in government spending leads to an extra 2 billion euros of private investment in the first five years – a stronger correlation than in other euro-zone countries because of the high efficiency of Germany’s state investment. (This is despite well-known failures like the never-ending construction of Berlin’s new airport or Stuttgart’s new central train station.)

Last year, the audit and consulting firm EY estimated that Germany needed more than 50 billion euros in 2019 alone, and far more than that in coming years, just to make up for the investment shortfall during the Merkel era, when the country invested about 20% of its GDP while European and global trendsetters were closer to the 25% level. The question, though, is whether the government can find enough quality projects to justify a big jump in spending. In recent years, Merkel had shied away from earmarking more funds on concern the money wouldn’t be spent efficiently.

Another possibility would be to increase welfare spending, and so help boost domestic demand. During the last crisis, the government subsidized new car purchases and made up lost pay to employees forced to work fewer hours. Today, though, such measures look premature given Germany’s record low unemployment rate of just 3.1% and robust domestic demand.

It’s doubtful that Scholz was talking about a 50 billion-euro investment boost, a massive increase in social spending, or a comparable tax cut, something the industry lobby would like to see. Even if the government, faced with a recession, gives up on the idea of a balanced budget, it would still face powerful constraints.

One is the “debt brake,” enshrined in the constitution, which limits structural budget deficits to 0.35% of GDP. If the government exceeds that figure, it would have to make up the difference once the economy picks up again. The other constraint is the European Union’s requirement of keeping public debt below 60% of GDP. Quite a few EU member states have exceeded that threshold since the global financial crisis – but Germany can ill afford to do so if it wants to be able to keep pushing fellow euro-zone countries toward more fiscal responsibility. Germany’s debt level stood at 60.9% of GDP at the end of last year despite the government’s relentless focus on driving down debt.

For Scholz, overcoming these constraints won’t be easy, especially since the government is run by Merkel’s conservatives and his Social Democratic Party is just the junior partner. But throwing out an impressive-looking number is nonetheless helpful for him. Last week, he decided to run for the party leadership. The previous leader, Andrea Nahles, resigned in early June, and the rudderless, weakened party has been performing dismally in the polls, sinking below the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Scholz can now try to pull the SPD out of its freefall by showing he is both in favor of a reasonable increase in spending (if circumstances demand it) and still committed to prudent financial management. After all, he reminded the boy who asked him the pocket money question that always watching one’s spending was key.

The government isn’t about to try to pre-empt a recession: It’s probably too late for that. Rather, the current political signaling is all about being prepared in case of a crisis. It should be reassuring to the public that ministers believe they have the means to stave off disaster, but the world shouldn’t expect an immediate, big spending hike.

