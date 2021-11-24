(Bloomberg) -- Publix, the operator of about 1,300 supermarkets in the southeastern U.S., is capping purchases of several Thanksgiving staples amid supply-chain issues.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Publix spokeswoman Nicole Maristany Krauss said the company has set purchase limits on canned cranberry sauce, jars of gravy and canned pie filling. She attributed the moves to “ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand” and said Publix seeks “to best serve the majority of our customers.”

Publix isn’t alone in taking such measures. Southeastern Grocers, which operates supermarkets in the same region as Publix, is capping the purchase of turkeys at one per customer.

More than a year and a half into the pandemic, supply-chain bottlenecks have been blamed in part for the uptick in U.S. inflation. Despite some recent signs of improvement, it’s clear that the U.S. is far from done with its logistics woes.

“Like other retailers, our stores aren’t immune to the current supply chain challenges,” Southeastern Grocers spokeswoman Meredith Hurley said Wednesday by email.

According to Publix, other items with purchase limitations are:

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups and cutlery

Toilet paper

Lunchables

Sports drinks

Capri Sun juices

Variety packs of canned cat food

Refrigerated pet food

