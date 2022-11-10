(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is finally showing signs of ebbing in the US, but Southern hotbeds like Phoenix and Atlanta continued to see consumer-prices gains above 10% last month.

Phoenix once again recorded the highest inflation rate among large cities, with prices up 12.1% in October from a year earlier. That’s down from a record 13% reading in August, but won’t offer much consolation to residents of Arizona’s capital who are facing stiffer costs of living.

Atlanta and Miami both topped 10%, although like in Phoenix price growth has abated since its summer peak.

Nationwide, annual inflation cooled to 7.7%, the slowest pace since January, offering some relief to consumers and Federal Reserve policymakers who are trying to cool prices. That level is still well above pre-Covid inflation: Consumer-price annualized monthly gains averaged 1.8% in the decade that preceded the pandemic.

Prices remain stubbornly high across the US Sun Belt. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was above 10% from a year ago in both Phoenix and Atlanta, and was sharply higher than the rate seen in the first six months of the year. In Miami, that gauge was up 1.9 percentage points in October from the rate seen from January to June.

That suggests inflation is entrenched in these cities -- and broad-based.

The federal government reports prices in 23 metro areas, with New York, Los Angeles and Chicago reporting inflation every month and the other cities doing so every second month. The government withheld Chicago data for October, citing errors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.