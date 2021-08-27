(Bloomberg) --

Unvaccinated people may be denied entry to restaurants, bars and other hospitality venues under a reopening proposal in Sydney where delta cases are surging despite a lockdown, according to local media.

The New South Wales government is consulting with industry groups on a plan to require all hospitality staff and patrons for proof they have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine when the state begins to emerge from lockdown after reaching 70% vaccination rate, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Under the proposal, vaccination certificates and QR codes now used to check-in to venues may be merged, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources that confirmed the plan.

Small-scale businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons will begin a trial in coming weeks where both employees and customers are vaccinated, and could serve as a litmus test for other sectors such as hospitality, according to the newspaper report.

Sydney, which has accounted for the bulk of new daily Covid-19 infections that topped 1,000 in Australia’s most populous state for the first time this week, has not managed to suppress the spread of delta despite being in lockdown for more than two months.

Other countries have brought in proof of inoculation as part of efforts to return to some form of normality. France has introduced a health pass that make access to restaurants, museums and virtually all activities conditional on proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. New York City requires proof of vaccine for indoor dining, as well as museums and other entertainment and cultural institutions.

