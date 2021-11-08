(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson declined to apologize over his attempt to protect a ruling U.K. Conservative Party lawmaker who broke lobbying rules, even with his government still battling to contain the fallout.

“I don’t think there’s much more to be said about that particular case, I really don’t,” Johnson told reporters in northeast England on Monday, referring to his government’s decision to try to tear up Parliament rules last week rather than accept the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Tory MP found guilty of paid advocacy who later resigned.

Johnson Faces U.K. Parliament Grilling Over Lobbying Furor

Johnson also said he hopes Parliament will find a cross-party agreement on improving the standards system, including an appeals process for MPs accused of wrongdoing. “What we do need to do is look also at the process,” he said.

But in a move that will do little to calm tensions, the prime minister said he will not be attending the emergency debate in the House of Commons later Monday, citing his trip to Hexham, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from London, to urge people to get their Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

Johnson was ultimately forced to perform a U-turn last week in the face of widespread condemnation -- including from fellow Tories -- over his move to protect his friend Paterson, a former Conservative minister.

The episode reignited allegations of sleaze against the Conservative Party, British media shorthand for questionable actions ranging from corruption or secretive financial arrangements to sex scandals.

The risk for Johnson is that it also puts intense focus on various standards inquiries into his own behavior, ranging from luxury holidays to the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment.

Johnson U-Turn on Shamed U.K. MP Makes Tories Hard to Handle

There are also signs the scandal is cutting through with voters, as Johnson’s approval rating slumped to a record low in an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper. The Tories’ lead over Labour fell to just a single percentage point.

The Liberal Democrats, who secured the emergency debate, have called for an independent statutory public inquiry into sleaze and corruption allegations. Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle is expected to speak as the debate opens, his spokeswoman said.

“Today’s debate will be painful but one thing is: it’s got to cleanse the House to move on,” Hoyle told Sky News. On Johnson’s decision not to attend, he said: “If he comes he will be damned, if he doesn’t come he’ll be damned. He isn’t going to win on this one.”

While Conservative Environment Secretary George Eustice dismissed the furor as a “storm in a tea cup,” former Tory Prime Minister John Major said Johnson’s behavior was “shameful” and that the administration is “damaging at home and to our reputation overseas.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.