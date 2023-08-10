No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada

Satirical websites are getting caught up in Meta's quest to remove all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada, which the publications say could threaten their survival.

Luke Gordon Field, editor-in-chief of The Beaverton, says the site's satirical content began getting blocked from Canadian eyeballs this week.

He says most of his website's traffic comes from Facebook, and it would be a disaster if access is not restored — one that could even result in the publication's demise.

Scott Slute, who runs the satirical site The Toronto Harold, had his content blocked by Meta last month, which he said similarly affected his business.

Slute says he contacted Meta and the company determined the removal of the content was an error.

Meta says it's removing news for Canadians in response to the Online News Act, and its phased approach aims to ensure the process works as expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023