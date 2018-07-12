No, Kylie Jenner isn’t a billionaire — but a GoFundMe campaign wants to fix that

Apparently, US$900 million isn’t enough.

A day after 20-year-old social media star Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Forbes for building a massive estimated fortune in under three years, comedian and fellow social media celebrity Josh Ostrovsky AKA The Fat Jew appears to have set up a GoFundMe page to bump her net worth up to a cool billion.

The campaign description reads: “Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

Ostrovsky posted a link to the crowd-funding website page on his Instagram feed (@thefatjewish), which has approximately 10.5 million followers.

The page is trending, according to GoFundMe, and has so far racked up $422 in donations over thirteen hours by 28 people.