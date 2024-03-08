(Bloomberg) -- The centrist group No Labels said Friday it’s moving forward with efforts to recruit a cross-party “unity ticket” to challenge Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the presidency after this week’s Super Tuesday primaries cemented a rematch of the 2020 election.

The would-be third-party movement still doesn’t have a candidate to top the ticket after a number of high-profile contenders ruled themselves out. The group said it would announce a process to select a candidate in six days.

The decision to move forward came during a virtual meeting Friday of about 800 No Labels delegates. No Labels National Convention Chairman Mike Rawlings, the Democratic mayor of Dallas, said the vote was near unanimous.

“I wasn’t sure exactly where No Labels delegates would land today but they sent an unequivocal message: Keep going,” he said in a statement after the vote. “It was apparent that these citizens believe this is a just cause and that No Labels should provide Americans with the additional choice that they so clearly want.”

No Labels, a 13-year-old organization that until recently was mostly focused on centrist policies through the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, hopes to capitalize on polls showing public distaste for a Biden-Trump rematch.

But the organization has been facing increasing backlash — particularly from center-left groups aligned with the Democratic Party — over fears that it would take more votes from Biden than Trump and play spoiler.

No Labels has been laying the groundwork for a third-party bid by clearing one of the biggest obstacles to mounting a national campaign: Getting ballot access in all 50 states. No Labels has qualified in at least 13 states, including the pivotal battlegrounds of Nevada and North Carolina.

But it’s running out of time to field a candidate, because many states require a name — and not just a party — before filing to appear on the ballot.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, until recently a co-chairman of No Labels, stepped down to run for a US Senate seat as a Republican.

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, ended his presidential “listening tour” last month by saying he would not run. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Senator, said Thursday that she’s not interested. And Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who challenged Trump for the Republican nomination before dropping out Wednesday, said she wouldn’t run under the No Labels banner because she’d have to take on a Democratic running mate.

Other candidates that No Labels has explored in focus groups include New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, both Republicans, and retired Navy Admiral Bill McRaven, a political independent.

