(Bloomberg) -- No Labels founding chairman Joe Lieberman said the centrist group has faced a “daunting” struggle to recruit a candidate to mount a third-party run for US president.

Lieberman, a former Democratic senator who left the party to become an independent, said the group is in talks with “a couple of quality candidates” whom he declined to identify, and would make a decision within weeks.

“I believe it is going to happen,” Lieberman said in an interview Tuesday, but added, “It’s possible — it’s happened before — we won’t be able to find candidates.”

A series of candidates floated as potential nominees for the group have rejected the idea, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and most recently, former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, all Republicans. Retiring Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin also said he wasn’t interested.

No Labels recently announced a 12-member panel, which includes Lieberman, to make a recommendation on potential nominees.

